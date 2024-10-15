N. Korea Blows Up Inter-Korean Roads, S. Korea Fires Warning Shots

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea has blasted sections of two roads that stretch between the two Koreas, the Gyeongeui and Donghae roads, as part of its project to sever all road and railway links between the two sides. The South Korean military responded by firing warning shots.Choi You Sun reports.Report: South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) announced on Tuesday that North Korea had blown up the Gyeongeui and Donghae roads, which connect the two Koreas, around noon.The JCS said the explosions occurred on sections of the roads north of the Military Demarcation Line and that the North has since deployed heavy equipment for additional work to separate the Koreas.While there has been no damage to the South Korean military, it fired from south of the line as a warning to the North.Prior to the blast Tuesday, the JCS said it intended to take corresponding measures should damage occur from sound waves, vibrations or flying debris as a result of the explosion.The South Korean military is keeping tabs on the North's activities, having reinforced its security posture in coordination with the U.S.Seoul has also elevated its firepower readiness posture in case of provocations from Pyongyang.Last Wednesday, the general staff department of the North Korean army said the regime would cut off road and railway links between the two Koreas and carry out work to fortify the inter-Korean border.The North Korean military said it had notified the U.S. military via telephone to prevent accidental clashes near the border.Since April, the North has built barriers and laid mines in the demilitarized zone that separates the two Koreas, in line with instructions from the country’s leader, Kim Jong-un, in January.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.