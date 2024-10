Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean men's national football team faces Iraq in the World Cup qualifier match on Tuesday night at home.Considered the toughest opponent for South Korea in the third round of the Asian qualifiers, a win against the Middle Eastern squad will give the Taegeuk Warriors a huge boost in their road to qualifying for their 11th straight World Cup.After a convincing two-zero win over Jordan last week, South Korea and Iraq both have two wins and a draw, but Seoul is ahead on goal difference.However, South Korea faces some challenges in their home match taking place at Yongin Mireu Stadium, as Son Heung-min was not called up due to an injury, while other key players like Hwang Hee-chan and Eom Ji-sung are out after sustaining injury in the last match.South Korea has an overall record of nine wins, 12 draws and two losses against Iraq. KBS 2TV will broadcast the match starting at 7:30 p.m.