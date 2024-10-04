Rival Parties Make Last Minute Push Ahead of By-elections

Photo : KBS News

With just one day left until the by-elections to elect four local government heads and the Seoul Superintendent of Education, both the ruling and opposition parties are making their final push to win over voters.Ruling People Power Party(PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon is visiting the southeastern port city of Busan for two days to support the candidate for the Geumjeong District.Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung is appealing for support via social media stressing that this by-election is not just about choosing a county or district mayor, but a critical opportunity to remind the government of the power of the people.He emphasized that judgment is not made through opinion polls but through voting, calling on voters to take part in the "second judgment" of the current government.While the upcoming election is seen as a "mini by-election," it's still considered a crucial event that can help gauge public sentiment following the April general election.