Photo : KBS News

The Ministry of Unification strongly condemned North Korea for demolishing the northern sections of the inter-Korean Gyeongui and Donghae roads, calling the action a clear violation of inter-Korean agreements.Ministry spokesperson Koo Byoung-sam said Tuesday that the North’s latest move is reminiscent of the unilateral destruction of the inter-Korean liaison office in 2020.Calling the North’s decision “regressive” and "deeply regrettable," Koo said the roads and railways on the Gyeongui and Donghae lines are standout inter-Korean cooperation projects initiated after the inter-Korean summit.Pointing out that South Korea provided materials and equipment for the roads at Pyongyang's request, under a loan agreement amounting to 132-point-nine million U.S. dollars, he added that North Korea still has an obligation to repay the loan.Koo said the responsibility for the destruction of the inter-Korean railways and roads lies with North Korea.