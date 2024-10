Photo : YONHAP News

The city of Paju, which sits on the inter-Korean border in northern Gyeonggi Province, has suspended tours of the demilitarized zone(DMZ) and related sites after North Korea blew up two roads that connect both Koreas.As of Tuesday morning, the city says it has halted trips to the Dora Observatory, the Third Tunnel and the Unification Village at the request of the Army’s First Infantry Division.Also on Tuesday, the military advised residents of the nearby Unification Village and Haemaru Village, as well as Daeseong-dong, the only village within the DMZ, to stay indoors.A military official said it’s uncertain for now when the tours will resume.