Seoul Responds with ‘Deep Regret’ to Moscow’s Support for Pyongyang over Drone Accusation

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry has responded with “deep regret” to Russia’s support for North Korea’s recent assertions that South Korea intruded on its airspace with unmanned aerial vehicles.A ministry official said Tuesday that Seoul deeply regrets Russia's decision to accept Pyongyang’s claims and accuse South Korea of violating North Korea’s sovereignty and interfering in its internal affairs.The official said the North is to blame for the recent series of events, saying the country is endangering its own citizens with nuclear weapons and engaging in aggressive language and behavior.The official then asked why Russia took no steps when the North sent drones over the inter-Korean border in 2022.The official said if Russia, being a permanent member of the UN Security Council, wants to play a constructive role in establishing peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, it should persuade the North to stop raising tensions on the peninsula and return to dialogue and diplomacy.