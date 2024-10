Photo : YONHAP News

Voting for the by-elections kicked off at about 24-hundred polling stations in five electoral districts on Wednesday.Voters can cast their ballots at designated polling stations between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday after presenting their government-issued identification cards.The by-elections will fill the post of superintendent at the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education, as well as mayoral posts in Busan's Geumjeong District, Incheon's Ganghwa County, and the counties of Yeonggwang and Gokseong in South Jeolla Province.Final results are expected to come in around midnight.Turnout for the two-day early voting period that ended Saturday reached eight-point-98 percent.