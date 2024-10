Photo : KBS

South Korea defeated Iraq 3-2 on Tuesday in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.The national football team, led by head coach Hong Myung-bo, won the match at Yongin Mireu Stadium in Yongin, south of Seoul, in its Group B match in the third round of the Asian qualification tournament.Captain Son Heung-min and attacker Hwang Hee-chan missed the game due to injuries, and Oh Se-hun scored an opener in the 41st minute, his first international goal.Oh Hyeon-gyu and Lee Jae-sung scored one goal each in the last 25 minutes of regulation time.With the victory, which marks South Korea’s third straight win in its World Cup qualifying campaign, Team Korea secured ten points to remain atop Group B.South Korea will face Kuwait and Palestine in mid-November.