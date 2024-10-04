144,000 Jobs Added in September

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation added about 140-thousand jobs in September, with job growth staying at the 100-thousand range for the third consecutive month amid a sluggish construction sector.According to Statistics Korea on Wednesday, the number of employed people stood at 28-point-eight million last month, up 144-thousand from the same month last year.Job growth topped 300-thousand a month at the beginning of the year before dipping below the 100-thousand mark in May and June.It rebounded in July, but has remained below 200-thousand due to a weak construction sector.Building jobs fell by ten-thousand in September, the most ever since the agency began compiling relevant data in 2013.Jobs in the sector fell for the fifth straight month.The wholesale and retail industry also lost 104-thousand jobs, the most since November 2021.The employment rate for those aged 15 and older rose by zero-point-one percentage point from a year earlier to 63-point-three percent last month, the largest figure on record for September since the nation started compiling monthly data in 1982.The number of unemployed people decreased by 39-thousand year-on-year to 622-thousand in September, with the jobless rate falling zero-point-two percentage point on-year to two-point-one percent.