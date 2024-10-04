Menu Content

Inter-Korea

N. Korean Media Keep Mum on Destruction of Inter-Korean Roads

Written: 2024-10-16 10:27:05Updated: 2024-10-16 15:01:24

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea’s state media remained silent about the recent destruction of parts of the peninsula’s two inter-Korean roads. 

The Rodong Sinmun, the North's main newspaper targeting a domestic audience, did not publish any report on Wednesday about Tuesday’s work to demolish sections of the Gyeongeui and Donghae roads.

As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, the state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA), which targets readers outside North Korea, also carried no reports on the story, and the North’s Korean Central Television did not mention it Tuesday night. 

The silence on the Gyeongeui and Donghae roads stands in sharp contrast to the swift follow-up from the KCNA and the Rodong Sinmun in June 2020, when the North blew up an inter-Korean liaison office building in the Gaeseong Industrial Complex. 

North Korea’s silence on this issue is unusual considering that it blew up the roads to incite anti-South Korea sentiment, soon after claiming that South Korean drones intruded on North Korean airspace three times this month.
