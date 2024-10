Photo : YONHAP News

In the six days after the announcement that Han Kang won the Nobel Prize in Literature, sales of her books exceeded one million copies.According to major bookstore chains Yes24 and Kyobo Book Center on Wednesday, the figure had surpassed one million as of 9 a.m.Since Han’s Nobel Prize win, one million 32-thousand copies of her books were sold at Yes24, Kyobo Book Center and Aladin, which account for nearly 90 percent of the market in terms of online sales.“Human Acts,” “The Vegetarian” and “We Do Not Part” are among those in high demand.