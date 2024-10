Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors are seeking a four-year prison term for football forward Hwang Ui-jo, who has admitted to filming sexual encounters without his partners’ consent.The 32-year-old footballer, who plays for the Turkish Süper Lig club Alanyaspor, entered the guilty plea Wednesday at the Seoul Central District Court.The prosecution also wants Hwang to complete a sexual violence treatment program, have his personal information published and face a five-year employment ban.The agency argued that his two victims suffered extreme humiliation and emotional harm because of the leaked videos.Hwang issued an apology to his victims and promised to do his best to live a good life as a footballer, but the prosecution questioned whether his show of remorse was sincere.The court is set to rule December 18.