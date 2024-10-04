Menu Content

S. Korea, Czech Republic to Launch Working-Level Defense Policy Meetings

Written: 2024-10-16 14:00:29Updated: 2024-10-16 14:57:41

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the Czech Republic held a vice defense ministers meeting and agreed to launch working-level defense policy meetings to explore new areas for cooperation.

According to South Korea's defense ministry on Wednesday, Vice Defense Minister Kim Seon-ho and his Czech counterpart, Daniel Blazkovec, reached the agreement Tuesday during a meeting at the Czech Republic's defense ministry. 

The ministry said the two sides also agreed to consider establishing military attaché offices in each other’s countries.

The vice ministers expressed the shared view that the security of the Korean Peninsula is interconnected with that of the Atlantic Ocean, while condemning the military ties between North Korea and Russia.

Kim said South Korea and the Czech Republic have expanded ties and formed a comprehensive, cooperative relationship based on recent cooperation in the nuclear energy sector, and he requested the European country’s interest in the South Korean arms industry.
