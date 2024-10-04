Opposition to Summon First Lady, Brother, at Presidential Office Audit

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has decided to summon first lady Kim Keon-hee and her older brother as parliamentary audit witnesses, having unilaterally pushed its witness list through a standing committee.The National Assembly's House Steering Committee approved the list of 33 witnesses Wednesday while the ruling People Power Party(PPP) boycotted the vote in protest.The DP plans to summon the first lady during an audit of the presidential office on November 1, in connection with allegations that she improperly accepted a luxury bag as a gift, may have played a part in a stock manipulation case, and tried to interfere in the nomination of a candidate before the general election.Kim's brother Kim Jin-woo made the list amid allegations that he attended meetings at the presidential office and meddled in state affairs.Other witnesses the party plans to call in the election interference case include former PPP Rep. Kim Young-sun; her accountant Kang Hye-kyung; pollster Myung Tae-gyun; Kim Dae-nam, a former auditor at Seoul Guarantee Insurance; and Lee Won-mo, a former presidential secretary for personnel affairs.The first lady’s name also appears on witness lists for the Legislation and Judiciary Committee, while former PPP Rep. Kim Young-sun, her accountant and Myung are witnesses for the Public Administration and Security Committee.Meanwhile, the ruling party’s 35 prospective witnesses were excluded.They include DP leader Lee Jae-myung, former President Moon Jae-in and Moon’s daughter, Moon Da-hye, who is accused of causing a traffic accident while driving under the influence of alcohol.