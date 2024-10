Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea said its young people are volunteering to serve in the military out of animosity toward South Korea after its alleged drone incursion on Pyongyang.The regime's ruling party newspaper the Rodong Sinmun said in a front-page article on Wednesday that millions of young people had joined the fight to annihilate South Korea, accusing Seoul of creating tensions as a prelude to war.The paper claimed that some one-point-four million youths nationwide had signed up to enter the military Monday and Tuesday.Since North Korea made the drone accusation Friday, Pyongyang has repeatedly criticized Seoul in its state media.The North's foreign ministry says Seoul flew drones over its capital city on October 3, 9 and 10 to disseminate anti-regime propaganda leaflets, a claim the South Korean military has refused to verify.