Yonsei University Files Six Police Complaints over Exam Leak

Photo : YONHAP News

Yonsei University has lodged police complaints in connection with the alleged leak of exam questions in the early admissions process for the 2025 academic year.On Tuesday the university accused six people of obstruction of business in formal complaints filed with the Seoul Seodaemun Police Station.Two of the individuals named in the complaints are exam-takers said to have taken photos of the test paper and posted them online.Yonsei intends to investigate further on Wednesday to determine whether the fairness of the exam was compromised and whether any exam-taker benefited from the leak.The school posted an official apology on its admissions office website Tuesday night, in which it promised to take preventive measures in the future.During Tuesday's Cabinet meeting, President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered officials to get to the bottom of the leak and reprimand those found responsible.The education ministry said it had asked Yonsei University to do that, since universities are responsible for maintaining fairness in the admissions process.