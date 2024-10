Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) Chairman Adm. Kim Myung-soo has canceled a planned visit to the United States for high-level talks amid security concerns following North Korea's demolition of roads that connect the two Koreas.According to multiple military sources on Wednesday, Kim, who was initially scheduled to depart for the U.S. on Tuesday, called off the trip and replaced the in-person meeting with a videoconference.One of the sources said the decision was made in a bid to maintain the military's readiness posture as the North continues to ramp up threats against the South after accusing Seoul of infiltrating its capital Pyongyang with drones.In a closed-door session Tuesday evening, the JCS briefed the National Assembly's Defense Committee on the situation surrounding the North's explosions of sections of the Gyeongeui and Donghae roads earlier in the day.