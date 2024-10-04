Menu Content

Prosecution's 'Red Team' Meets to Discuss Stock Manipulation Allegations surrounding First Lady

Written: 2024-10-16 15:50:07Updated: 2024-10-16 16:01:17

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors investigating first lady Kim Keon-hee's alleged involvement in a Deutsch Motors stock manipulation case held an internal “red team” meeting to carry out a final review of the findings.

The meeting began at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office Wednesday afternoon with the heads of the first division through the fourth, as well as 15 others, including prosecutors and deputy prosecutors with expertise in finance.

The red team took on the role of devil's advocate during the review process, identifying potential flaws in the investigators’ work.

Chief Prosecutor Choi Jae-hoon of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office's Anti-Corruption Division Two presented an overview of the case and proposed a course of action, while the red team pointed out any logical gaps or areas of doubt.

Based on the discussion, the prosecution is expected to finalize its internal review and issue a decision on the first lady as early as Thursday.

The investigation team is reportedly leaning toward not indicting her.
