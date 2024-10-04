Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Report from Ukraine: 18 N. Korean Soldiers Fighting for Russia Deserted Posts

Written: 2024-10-16 17:31:41Updated: 2024-10-16 18:54:31

Report from Ukraine: 18 N. Korean Soldiers Fighting for Russia Deserted Posts

Photo : YONHAP News / Korean Central News Agency

As North Korea and Russia strengthen their ties, reports have surfaced that the North has sent troops to support Russia on the Ukrainian battlefield and some have deserted their posts.

According to Ukrainian media, citing military sources there, the Russian military is forming a battalion-sized unit with troops from North Korea.

The report said approximately three-thousand soldiers are being supplied with small arms and ammunition and could soon be deployed to Russia's Kursk region near the border.

Another Ukrainian military source reportedly said 18 North Korean soldiers deserted their posts about seven kilometers from the Ukraine border, and that Russian forces are currently searching for them.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >