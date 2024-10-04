Report from Ukraine: 18 N. Korean Soldiers Fighting for Russia Deserted Posts

Photo : YONHAP News / Korean Central News Agency

As North Korea and Russia strengthen their ties, reports have surfaced that the North has sent troops to support Russia on the Ukrainian battlefield and some have deserted their posts.According to Ukrainian media, citing military sources there, the Russian military is forming a battalion-sized unit with troops from North Korea.The report said approximately three-thousand soldiers are being supplied with small arms and ammunition and could soon be deployed to Russia's Kursk region near the border.Another Ukrainian military source reportedly said 18 North Korean soldiers deserted their posts about seven kilometers from the Ukraine border, and that Russian forces are currently searching for them.