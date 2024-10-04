Menu Content

Voter Turnout in By-Elections Stands at 18.96% as of 4 p.m.

Written: 2024-10-16 17:52:20Updated: 2024-10-16 18:51:55

Photo : YONHAP News

Voter turnout in by-elections for four local government mayors and the Seoul superintendent of education stood at 18-point-96 percent as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the National Election Commission, since voting began at two-thousand-404 polling stations across the country at 6 a.m., roughly one-point-six million of the eight-million-645-thousand-180 eligible voters had cast their ballots. 

The figures also reflected early voting, which took place Friday and Saturday. 

In the race for a new superintendent of education in Seoul, turnout as of 4 p.m. was 17-point-86 percent. 

The corresponding figures for the mayoral races were 39-point-seven percent in Geumjeong District, Busan; 52-point-nine percent in Ganghwa County, Incheon; 61 percent in Gokseong County, South Jeolla Province; and 65-point-three percent in Yeonggwang County, South Jeolla Province. 

The average voter turnout for the mayoral by-elections stood at 47-point-47 percent, higher than the turnout of 40-and-a-half percent posted during the same time frame in the by-election held last October to choose the mayor of Seoul’s Gangseo District. 

Polling stations will remain open until 8 p.m.
