Voter Turnout in By-Elections Stands at 21.46% as of 6 p.m.

Photo : KBS News

Voter turnout in by-elections for four local government mayors and the Seoul superintendent of education stood at 21-point-46 percent as of 6 p.m. Wednesday.According to the National Election Commission, since voting began at two-thousand-404 polling stations across the country at 6 a.m., roughly one-point-855 million of the eight-million-645-thousand-180 eligible voters had cast their ballots.The figures also reflected early voting, which took place Friday and Saturday.In the race for a new superintendent of education in Seoul, turnout as of 6 p.m. was 20-point-33 percent.The corresponding figures for the mayoral races were 43-point-three percent in Geumjeong District, Busan; 55-point-seven percent in Ganghwa County, Incheon; 63-point-two percent percent in Gokseong County, South Jeolla Province; and 68-point-two percent in Yeonggwang County, South Jeolla Province.The average voter turnout for the mayoral by-elections stood at 50-point-71 percent, higher than the turnout of 43-point-eight percent posted during the same time frame in the by-election held last October to choose the mayor of Seoul’s Gangseo District.Polling stations will remain open until 8 p.m.