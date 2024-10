Photo : YONHAP News

There were no surprises in Wednesday’s by-elections, with both rival parties winning in their respective strongholds.Jung Keun-sik, a liberal candidate and honorary professor at Seoul National University, was elected superintendent of the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education.The ruling People Power Party won the mayoral races in Busan's Geumjeong District and Incheon's Ganghwa County.The main opposition Democratic Party clinched victories in the mayoral races in the South Jeolla Province counties of Yeonggwang and Gokseong after a fierce three-way battle with two minor parties, the Rebuilding Korea Party and the Jinbo Party.Voter turnout was tentatively tallied at 24-point-62 percent.