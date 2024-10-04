N. Korean Constitution Identifies S. Korea as 'Hostile State'

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has confirmed that its constitution now refers to South Korea as a “hostile state” after last week’s parliament meeting.The North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said Thursday that the destruction of sections of the two roads connecting both Koreas was “inevitable and legitimate” in line with the country’s constitution, which clearly defines South Korea as a "hostile state."The KCNA added that it blew up the roads “due to the serious security circumstances running to the unpredictable brink of war owing to the grave political and military provocations of the hostile forces.”North Korea’s Supreme People’s Assembly held a plenary session October 7 and 8 to amend the constitution, but no details were disclosed at that time.Early this year North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called for constitutional changes to define the country's territorial boundaries, including the maritime border, and remove any clauses that mentioned peaceful unification with South Korea.