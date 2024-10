Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has reportedly sent a ritual offering to the controversial Yasukuni war shrine.According to Japan’s Kyodo News on Thursday, Ishiba sent the “masakaki” offering earlier that day, the first day of the shrine’s autumn festival.Ishiba will reportedly not visit the shrine in person during the three-day festival.His predecessor, Fumio Kishida, did not visit Yasukuni in person during his term but sent ritual offerings for biannual festivals in the spring and fall, as well as to commemorate the anniversary of Japan’s surrender in World War Two on August 15.The shrine, which honors Japan's war dead, including 14 Class-A war criminals, is considered a symbol of Japan's military aggression.Visits by the country's political leaders often generate protests from South Korea and China.