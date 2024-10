Photo : YONHAP News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly said Ukrainian intelligence authorities have confirmed that North Korea is supporting Russia’s war effort, not only with weapons but also with personnel.According to Agence France-Presse and Reuters, Zelensky made the remarks Wednesday while presenting his so-called victory plan to the Ukrainian parliament.Zelensky reportedly said North Korea is part of a “coalition of criminals” supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin and is effectively participating in the war in Ukraine by sending factory workers and troops to replace Russians killed in the war.Zelensky also accused China and Iran of belonging to the same "coalition of criminals."