US Expresses 'Great Concern' over Russia's Move to Ratify Defense Pact with N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department has expressed “great concerns” over Russia’s recent steps to ratify a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty with North Korea, under which the two countries would assist each other in the event of “aggression” by a third party.Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Wednesday during a press briefing that the U.S. continues to have great concerns about the growing security relationship between Russia and North Korea.On Monday Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted a bill to the State Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament, seeking to ratify the treaty, which he and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un signed after a summit in Pyongyang on June 19.Asked about the heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday that the U.S. remains concerned about the situation and will continue to closely monitor it in coordination with its ally South Korea.The spokesperson added that the U.S. will continue to urge North Korea to ease tensions and stop any actions that may increase the risk of armed conflict.