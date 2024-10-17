Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Prosecution Decides Not to Indict First Lady in Deutsch Motors Stock Manipulation Case

Written: 2024-10-17 11:02:27Updated: 2024-10-17 18:00:52

Prosecution Decides Not to Indict First Lady in Deutsch Motors Stock Manipulation Case

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution has decided not to indict first lady Kim Keon-hee in connection with a Deutsch Motors stock manipulation scheme. 

The decision came Thursday, about four and a half years after a Democratic Party satellite group filed a complaint against Kim in April 2020.

The prosecution decided that Kim was unaware of any stock price manipulation activities when she entrusted the management of her account to former Deutsch Motors Chairman Kwon Oh-soo.

Deutsch Motors, an official dealer of BMW cars in South Korea, was at the center of controversy over the organized manipulation of its stock prices between 2009 and 2012.

Kwon and several others have been convicted of financial crimes in the case, and Kim was suspected of having abetted their crimes as a financier.

The prosecution decided that there was insufficient evidence to prove that Kim knew her account was being used to manipulate stock prices, or that she knowingly traded stocks dishonestly in collusion with Kwon.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >