Finance Minister to Other Ministers: Prepare for Uncertainty ahead of US Presidential Election

Photo : YONHAP News

In light of the upcoming presidential election in the United States and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok has called on other government officials to be aware of external uncertainties and undertake thorough preparations.Choi made the remarks Thursday in a meeting for ministers concerned with economic issues, saying the U.S. presidential election is only about 20 days away and the conflict in the Middle East is at risk of spreading.Underscoring the need to monitor carefully for changes in external circumstances, Choi said thorough preparations are necessary amid growing uncertainties regarding U.S. politics and concerns about violations of technological sovereignty.The finance minister said the government will remain vigilant to ensure that economic sentiment does not suffer.The ministers discussed responses to technology leaks to enhance the country's industrial competitiveness, as well as follow-up measures for President Yoon Suk Yeol's recent summit talks.