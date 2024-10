Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) Chairman Han Dong-hoon has again urged first lady Kim Keon-hee to put an end to her public activities and is demanding a personnel reshuffle at the presidential office to purge any officials considered close to Kim.Han delivered the remarks Thursday during the party’s Supreme Council meeting at the National Assembly, after the PPP maintained its presence in two of its traditional strongholds in Wednesday’s by-elections.The PPP chair said the first lady should refrain from public activities in keeping with her promise during the presidential election campaign.Stressing what he called the “urgent and absolute” need for a personnel overhaul at the presidential office, Han said the outcome of the by-elections proves the people want change.Han also urged Kim to respond openly to various allegations against her and comply with due procedures to clarify the truth in each case.