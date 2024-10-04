Menu Content

Opposition Party Again Tables Special Counsel Bill Targeting First Lady

Written: 2024-10-17 13:07:12Updated: 2024-10-17 15:34:57

Photo : YONHAP News

For the third time, the main opposition Democratic Party has tabled a bill mandating a special counsel investigation to examine allegations against first lady Kim Keon-hee, including the accusation that she meddled in April's general election nominations.

Democratic Party deputy policy chief Kim Yong-min submitted the bill to the parliamentary secretariat Thursday, with five new allegations on top of the eight mentioned in the previous bill, which the president vetoed. 

Kim Yong-min said his party intends to push concurrently for a separate probe under a 2014 law that authorizes the National Assembly to launch briefer investigations.

Last week the opposition party proposed a bill to revise the 2014 legislation to stipulate that no political party the president is affiliated with, or has been in the past, can recommend members to a committee tasked to pick a special counsel in a case concerning allegations against the president or a member of the president's family.
