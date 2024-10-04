Menu Content

Inter-Korea

Unification Ministry Strongly Condemns 'Hostile State' Language in N. Korea's Revised Constitution

Written: 2024-10-17 14:35:16Updated: 2024-10-17 15:33:22

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's ministry in charge of inter-Korean affairs strongly condemned North Korea's recent decision to amend its constitution to include language identifying the South as a "hostile state."

An official at Seoul's unification ministry said Thursday that the North’s move was an anti-unification act that violates the wishes of the people of both Koreas.

Stressing that Seoul will respond sternly to any provocations from Pyongyang, the official said the government will continue its efforts to achieve peaceful unification based on the South's constitution and democratic principles, in line with the August 15 Unification Doctrine.

Earlier Wednesday, the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said the demolition of the two inter-Korean roads two days prior was conducted in accordance with the country’s constitution.

While the North did not disclose details after it amended its constitution last week, at the start of the year North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ordered constitutional changes that would remove references to unification and reclassify South Korea as the country’s “primary foe.”
