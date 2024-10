Photo : YONHAP News

BTS member J-Hope completed his 18-month military service on Thursday.Upon being discharged earlier in the morning, J-Hope appeared at the gate of the 36th Infantry Division's Recruit Training Center in Wonju, Gangwon Province, and thanked the group's fandom, ARMY, saying he was able to complete his service safely and in good health thanks to his fans.He also asked the public to show interest in and love for the military, saying the soldiers are working hard and making many sacrifices to protect the country.Welcoming J-Hope upon his military discharge was the eldest member of BTS, Jin, who completed his service in April.J-Hope enlisted in April 2023, becoming the second BTS member to do so, and served as an instructor at the 36th Infantry Division's boot camp.