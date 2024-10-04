JCS Confirms N. Korea's Unauthorized Use of S. Korean Military's Footage as Part of Report

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military has concluded that the photos North Korea released on Thursday on the demolition of Donghae land routes were taken from unauthorized use of its own footage.A military official explained to public broadcasters KBS that the results of the final analysis by the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) found that one of the photos released by the regime's state-run news agency was footage taken by the South Korean military.The official added that while there may be slight differences in color tones, the overall angle, altitude, and direction of the footage can only have been captured by the JCS surveillance.The official also noted that it's likely that the regime appropriated JCS' footage due to issues with its own surveillance system, or other factors.North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Thursday reported on the demolition of the Donghae and Gyeongui roads and railways, with one of the three photos it released resembling footage captured by the South Korean military's surveillance equipment.