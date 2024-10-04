Air Force Chiefs of Staff from S. Korea, US Discuss Response to N. Korea's Tension Escalation

Photo : YONHAP News

Air Force chiefs of staff from South Korea and the United States met on Thursday to discuss North Korea's latest series of tension-escalating acts, including demolition of inter-Koreans roads earlier in the week.According to South Korea's Air Force, Chief of Staff Gen. Lee Young-su met with his American counterpart Gen. David Allvin and other officials at the Air Force headquarters inside the Gyeryongdae military complex.The two sides assessed that the North's advancement of nuclear and missile capabilities, repeated floating of trash balloons south of the border, the inter-Korean road demolition as well as accusing Seoul of drone infiltration to disrupt stability on the Korean Peninsula and in the Indo-Pacific.The two Air Force chiefs agreed to reinforce the combined defense posture and coordination against the North based on the two air forces' capabilities upon the enemy's provocation.Expressing concern over threats to peace on the peninsula and around the world stemming from the North's military cooperation with Russia, the allies agreed to respond in solidarity with the international community including member states to the United Nations Command and NATO.