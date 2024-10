Photo : YONHAP News

During a meeting with the families of Japanese nationals whom North Korea abducted in the 1970s and ’80s, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has expressed willingness to engage in dialogue with Pyongyang.According to Japan's Kyodo News, the meeting took place Thursday at the prime minister's residence, where he said he is eager to hold a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.In his first press conference since taking office October 1, Ishiba stressed the importance of bringing the abductees home, calling it one of his Cabinet’s most important tasks.His predecessor Fumio Kishida also sought a summit with Kim to resolve the issue, but it never occurred.