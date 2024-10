Photo : YONHAP News

Polish President Andrzej Duda will make a state visit to South Korea next week.According to the Presidential Office on Thursday, Duda will visit South Korea from October 22 to 25 with Poland’s first lady.President Yoon Suk Yeol and Duda will hold a summit on October 24.The two leaders are expected to discuss ways to enhance practical cooperation between the two countries and strengthen collaboration on the regional and global fronts.Yoon met with Duda in Poland in July last year, and the two leaders also met during the NATO Summit in Washington this past July to discuss cooperation, including cooperation in the defense sector.