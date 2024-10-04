Group Representing Families of S. Korean Abductees to Send Propaganda Leaflets to N. Korea

Photo : Abductees' Family Union (Leaflets produced by the Abductees' Family Union)

A civic group representing families of South Koreans abducted to North Korea in the 1970s plans to send next week anti-North Korea propaganda leaflets from the border city of Paju.The Abductees' Family Union said Thursday that it informed the Paju Police Station in Gyeonggi Province of its plans to distribute 50-thousand propaganda leaflets next Tuesday or Wednesday, adding that plans could change depending on wind forecasts.This comes as eleven areas in Gyeonggi Province, including Paju, have been designated as danger zones to block such leaflet campaigns.The group’s representative, Choi Sung-ryong, said the event was organized to appeal to both Koreas to address abduction issues.Related agencies, including Gyeonggi Province, the military and police plan to prevent the group from pushing forward its leaflet campaign activity.Earlier on Wednesday, Gyeonggi Province designated eleven areas near the North Korean border as “danger zones” in a bid to crack down on the distribution of anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets there.