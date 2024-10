Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has vowed to overcome resistance and push ahead with his reform plans for the nation’s labor, finance, education and national pension systems.Yoon made the remarks Thursday in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, during the national convention of the Council for the Better Tomorrow Movement, a civic group founded in 1989.He said the four major reform initiatives are urgent tasks for the nation’s sustainable development.The president said fake news is threatening liberal democracy and that the civic group’s three principles of truth, order and harmony are more important than ever.This is the second consecutive year that a sitting president has attended the group’s national convention.