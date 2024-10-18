S. Korean Vice Defense Minister: N. Korea May Be Supporting Russia with Civilian Personnel, Not Troops

Photo : YONHAP News

Vice defense minister Kim Seon-ho said South Korea suspects North Korea has dispatched civilian personnel to support Russia’s war effort, in response to a claim from Ukraine that the North is sending soldiers.The vice minister, who is visiting Belgium to attend the NATO defense ministers meeting, provided the information to reporters Thursday.Kim said it will become clearer whether the North is sending civilian personnel or troops once more information is gathered and a comprehensive assessment is made.The vice minister said if North Korea is in fact sending soldiers to support Russia, it is an attempt to maintain the regime’s power, adding that arms deals with Russia are acts of desperation by the North.Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed, citing his country’s intelligence service, that ten-thousand troops from North Korea are preparing to join Russian forces in their fight against Ukraine.Western countries are taking a cautious stance, saying they need evidence.