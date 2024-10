Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry has strongly urged South Korean missionaries in Lebanon and Israel to leave as soon as possible amid intensifying conflicts in the Middle East.The ministry held a meeting of over ten missionary organizations on Thursday to ensure the safety of South Korean missionaries abroad and raise safety awareness among missionary organizations.Presiding over the meeting, Hong Seok-in, who is in charge of the protection of overseas nationals and consular affairs, called on the organizations to pay special attention to the safety of missionaries abroad.Hong strongly advised missionaries in Lebanon and Israel to promptly leave the area via available flights, considering the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, a militant group based in Lebanon.Currently, there are about 30 South Koreans in Lebanon and 460 in Israel, many of whom are missionaries.