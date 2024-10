Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will hold an annual large-scale military exercise for three weeks starting Sunday.According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) on Friday, the Hoguk field training exercise, which involves the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps, will run until November 8.The JCS said this year’s exercise will present realistic scenarios based on expected provocations and enemy attack patterns, and will enhance interoperability among land, sea and air forces.It will include more troops and equipment than last year’s exercise, and as in previous years some U.S. troops will take part.The JCS said that amid growing threats from North Korea with its continued trash balloon and missile launches, the Hoguk exercise will improve combat capabilities and show the military’s determination to maintain a solid readiness posture.