Most of Nation to See Rain through Saturday

Photo : YONHAP News

Most parts of the nation are experiencing heavy rain, with up to 120 millimeters expected in some areas through Saturday.The Korea Meteorological Administration forecast on Friday that the eastern coastal areas of Gangwon Province will see 50 to 100 millimeters of rain through Saturday, adding that some parts of the province could get more than 120 millimeters.Busan, Ulsan and the southern coasts of South Gyeongsang Province can expect 30 to 80 millimeters during the same period, with some parts of the region likely to see more than 100 millimeters.Seoul and the surrounding areas are forecast to see 20 to 60 millimeters of rain, with as much as 80 millimeters in some areas.Starting Friday afternoon, strong winds are expected to bring 30 millimeters of rain per hour in some areas of the country.The weather in most areas will let up Saturday afternoon, but the eastern coastal regions of Gangwon Province and Jeju Island are expected to see continuous precipitation through the evening.Morning lows will stand between 14 and 22 degrees Celsius on Saturday, while afternoon highs will range between 14 and 25 degrees.