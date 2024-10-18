Ex-President Moon’s Daughter Appears for Police Questioning on Drunk Driving Suspicions

Photo : YONHAP News

The daughter of former President Moon Jae-in appeared for police questioning Friday, as she faces suspicions of driving under the influence of alcohol when she hit a taxi with her car earlier this month.The Seoul Yongsan Police Station began questioning Moon Dae-hye around 1:40 p.m. She returned home after some four hours.Before entering the police station, she bowed to reporters and said she was sorry. She later sent a statement to the media, again expressing her remorse and that she was ashamed.According to the police, Moon Dae-hye crashed into a taxi while changing lanes in front of the Hamilton Hotel in the Itaewon area of Seoul at 2:51 a.m. on October 5, causing minor injuries to the taxi driver.They said her blood alcohol concentration was zero-point-149 percent, far exceeding the zero-point-08 percent threshold for revoking a driver's license.The taxi driver is said to have settled with Moon Dae-hye and not submitted a medical report to the police.If the driver does not submit a medical report, Moon Dae-hye is likely to be charged with drunk driving in violation of the Road Traffic Act, but not with the more serious offense of negligence causing injury under the Act on Special Cases concerning the Settlement of Traffic Accidents.