Lee Jae-myung Denounces Prosecution for Not Indicting First Lady

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party Chair Lee Jae-myung has denounced the prosecution’s decision not to indict first lady Kim Keon-hee in connection with a Deutsch Motors stock manipulation scheme.Speaking Friday during a party supreme council meeting, Lee said Thursday was the day the rule of law was pronounced dead in South Korea.Thursday is when the prosecution announced its decision, saying the first lady was unaware of any stock price manipulation activities when she entrusted the management of her account to former Deutsch Motors Chairman Kwon Oh-soo.A Democratic Party satellite group filed a complaint against Kim over the Deutsch Motors case in April 2020.Regarding the results of Wednesday’s by-elections, Lee thanked voters in the Jeolla provinces and Incheon’s Ganghwa County for picking candidates from his party.Also on Friday, Lee called on the president to keep his promise to set the target price for harvested rice at 200-thousand won, or some 146 U.S. dollars, per 80 kilograms, adding that the Democratic Party has repeatedly drawn up legislation to stabilize rice prices and the president continues to veto it.