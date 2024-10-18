Ruling Party Chief Slams Opposition for Wasting Time on New Special Counsel Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party Chair Han Dong-hoon has denounced the main opposition Democratic Party for tabling yet another bill mandating a special counsel investigation to examine allegations against first lady Kim Keon-hee.Speaking to reporters in Gokseong, South Jeolla Province, Friday, Han said the Democratic Party is repeatedly submitting similar bills despite knowing they will be vetoed.On Thursday, the main opposition party submitted the bill to the parliamentary secretariat with five new allegations on top of the eight mentioned in the previous bill, which the president vetoed.The ruling party chair hinted at the possibility of appointing a special inspector to look into the various allegations surrounding Kim, saying he will comment on the matter at an appropriate time.About Han’s one-on-one meeting with President Yoon Suk Yeol, the party leader said they had discussed a date before quickly stressing that what is important is the outcome of the meeting.