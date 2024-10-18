PPP Slams DP for Seeking to Impeach Prosecutor General Over Nonindictment of First Lady

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) criticized the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) on Friday for pushing for the impeachment of the Prosecutor General, in response to the nonindictment of First Lady Kim Keon-hee's allegation of her involvement in the Deutsche Motors stock manipulation case.PPP senior spokesperson Kwak Gyu-taek said that the DP "impeachment fever" continues, adding that they're continuing a "dangerous attempt" that seriously undermines the independence of the prosecution and the fairness of the investigation, solely to protect its party leader Lee Jae-myung.Calling it an "unreasonable abuse of legislative power," Kwak cited the DP's prior move to impeach prosecutors investigating Lee Jae-myung and other main opposition party figures.The spokesperson also slammed the DP's renewed efforts to push for a special counsel bill against First Lady Kim Keon-hee, stressing that the people entrusted legislative power to the members of the National Assembly to take care of public livelihoods.Kwak called on the DP to immediately end their "irresponsible behavior" adding that it should be the party itself that should be the target of impeachment for its abuse of legislative power