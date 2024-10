Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party remains indignant about the prosecution’s decision not to indict first lady Kim Keon-hee in connection with a Deutsch Motors stock manipulation scheme.In a news conference held at the National Assembly on Friday, some 40 lawmakers from the party vowed to pursue the impeachment of all the top prosecutors who were involved in the decision, including Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung and the head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office, Lee Chang-soo.In a separate news conference, a group of legislators who support party Chair Lee Jae-myung called on President Yoon Suk Yeol to step down immediately.Song Soon-ho, a member of the Democratic Party’s supreme council, also called for the president’s resignation during a council meeting, saying there is no reason for Yoon to continue in his post since he has undermined democracy and the constitution.