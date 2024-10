Photo : YONHAP News

Nobel Prize-winning author Han Kang hopes to write three more books over the next six years.Han made the remarks Thursday as she accepted the Pony Chung Innovation Prize at an award ceremony organized by the Pony Chung Foundation.The 53-year-old author, who turns 54 next month, said ages 50 to 60 are considered to be a writer’s golden years.During the event, she said it wasn’t until she hung up the phone and saw the news reports about her Nobel Prize win that the reality finally hit her.This was the first time Han publicly shared her thoughts about her Nobel Prize, having avoided the press as much as possible aside from one interview with a Swedish public television broadcaster.