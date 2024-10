Photo : YONHAP News

The medical community remains unresponsive to multiple requests for input regarding a new government committee to assess the severity of the worker shortage in the health care sector.The Ministry of Health and Welfare had set Friday as its deadline for doctors’ groups to submit recommendations, but with no responses so far it now says it will continue to invite the Korean Medical Association and other groups to participate on an ongoing basis.The new body was to consist of 13 health care professionals, seven of whom were to be chosen at the recommendation of doctors’ groups.The committee’s envisioned role is to determine the appropriate numbers of health care personnel in a scientific manner.However, doctors’ groups have refused to participate in view of differences with the government over the direction of its health care reform plans.