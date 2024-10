Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Communications Commission(KCC) plans to immediately appeal a court ruling that nullified its decision to fine the public broadcaster MBC over a report it aired last November.The nation’s broadcasting watchdog made the announcement Friday, a day after the Seoul Administrative Court sided with MBC on the grounds that only two members of the KCC decided to impose the fine.In appealing the fine, MBC argued that at least three commissioners should have attended the KCC meeting where the judgment was made.The KCC denounced the court’s ruling, saying it paralyzes the functions of a central administrative body.The commission said the circumstances made it inevitable to reach a decision on MBC even though only two commissioners were present.